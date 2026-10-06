Honcharenko's expulsion from parliamentary group elicites mixed reactions from politicians and experts, ranging from accusations to predictions about formation of new party

As of Tuesday morning, a significant number of MPs from the European Solidarity parliamentary group reposted the party's statement regarding the expulsion of MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, prompted by his recent remarks on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, yet almost no one commented on the decision itself.

Before reposting the statement, European Solidarity MP Volodymyr Ariev explained that the delay in reaching this decision was due to the need for a measured response. "Everyone had been waiting a long time for a decision from European Solidarity. But decisions are not made without internal dialogue or democratic discussion within a party—this isn't the CPSU. And when decisions are made, they are made in a measured way, not hysterically," he wrote on Facebook.

Of all the European Solidarity MPs, only Volodymyr Viatrovych, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, published a personal post after reposting the statement about Honcharenko; he emphasized that the narrative "finally, someone has said what the majority is thinking" is being used to promote capitulatory initiatives within Ukrainian society.

"Its goal is to create an illusion of mass support. That is precisely why bots on social media are so actively spreading this narrative. At the same time, this tactic attempts to cast the actual proponents of such initiatives as courageous truth-seekers and defenders of the interests of the majority of Ukrainians. This is how unity is destroyed and divisions deepened, by pitting the 'party of peace' (portrayed as rational and responsible) against the 'party of war'—that is, those allegedly profiting from the continuation of the conflict," Viatrovych wrote on Facebook.

According to him, to counter this tactic, one must not remain silent but publicly declare that "capitulation disguised as peace is unacceptable." "And you will see how many like-minded people are around you. And what wonderful people they are," Viatrovych added.

Arsen Zhumadilov, former director of the defense procurement agency State Logistics Operator (2025–2026) and former head of the Biliayivka District State Administration in Odesa region (2015–2017), expressed the view that Honcharenko, "through his opposition activities (more likely) or due to treasonous motives (less likely), has lost touch with the pro-state efforts the country has been engaged in since the start of the full-scale war."

"I realized that the person is following a specific agenda. I hope, at least, it is his own—even though it increasingly echoes the Russian one," Zhumadilov wrote on Facebook.

Viktor Ukolov, a former MP of the Verkhovna Rada (6th convocation, 2007–2012) and a veteran of the Russia-Ukraine war, noted that Honcharenko and the European Solidarity faction had "diverged significantly in their statements and actions." However, he expressed regret over the expulsion, remarking that "losing such a prominent MP as Honcharenko is a loss."

Businessman and blogger Karl Volokh suggested that for Honcharenko, "everything is going according to plan, including his expulsion from the faction." "As a result, in the public eye, he is not only the only politician openly advocating for negotiations and an end to the war, but he has also become a martyr for the cause. Since the war will inevitably end at the negotiating table one way or another, a segment of the electorate will inevitably form the impression that he was the only one who possessed the 'foresight and courage' [to take this stance]," he explained on Facebook.

Volokh doubts that Honcharenko will "burst into the top tier of presidential rankings anytime soon," but suggests he might launch a new party of his own—one that could soon begin appearing in opinion polls.

Honcharenko himself has not yet commented on the faction's decision; however, on Monday, hours before the announcement, he posted a lengthy list of 50 achievements dating back to 2014 on social media to refute allegations of pro-Russian activity. Specifically, he highlighted his opposition to the occupation of Crimea, the sanctions imposed on him by Russia (including his designation as an "extremist"), the creation of volunteer hubs within his Honcharenko Centers, fundraising for equipment for the Defense Forces, participation in security forums, his own legislative initiatives (particularly those supporting the military), his work at PACE, and his efforts to prevent the undermining of the independence of the NABU and SAPO.

As earlier reported, the European Solidarity party issued a statement on Monday evening announcing Honcharenko’s expulsion from its parliamentary faction following his recent remarks. "Oleksiy Honcharenko’s public stances regarding the end of the war and Ukraine’s future security architecture diverge from the position of European Solidarity and its ideological principles. For this reason, the European Solidarity faction has decided that we can no longer continue our shared political journey due to ideological differences. This decision does not negate years of working together. However, party unity cannot be a mere formality masking fundamentally different answers to questions about the state's future," the statement reads.

The political group emphasized that their team "is not just a parliamentary faction but also tens of thousands of party members; the most respected among them are our colleagues currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whose opinions and stance regarding the defense of the country are of fundamental importance to us."

Earlier, on October 2, Honcharenko published a series of posts on Telegram calling for the start of negotiations with the Russian Federation to reach agreements on halting strikes against ports, industrial facilities, schools, hospitals, residential buildings, and bridges. He suggested that, following this, discussions could move on to more complex issues, specifically the status of Donbas and Ukraine's neutral status.

Honcharenko is not a member of the European Solidarity party itself, though he is part of the parliamentary faction of the same name. He serves at the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget Issues and the permanent delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and participates in numerous inter-parliamentary friendship groups. He also chairs the Verkhovna Rada’s temporary inquiry commission investigating potential violations of Ukrainian defense and anti-corruption laws and the observance of human rights and freedoms during martial law, and serves at other such commissions.

During the previous (8th) convocation of the Verkhovna Rada (2014–2019), he was a member of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction and party; however, he did not join the party after its reorganization into the revamped European Solidarity party (led by Petro Poroshenko). In the last parliamentary elections, he ran as an independent, non-partisan candidate in electoral district No. 137 (Odesa region).