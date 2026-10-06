Chentsov: Two negotiation clusters could be opened as early as October 13

Vsevolod Chentsov, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, states that the second and third negotiation clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union could be opened as early as October 13, provided the Verkhovna Rada passes the bill on national minority education beforehand.

"I believe we managed to strike a balance. On one hand, adopting this bill will allow us to fulfill our agreements regarding national minorities, and this concerns not only Hungary but, in essence, our neighboring states that have shown interest in this issue. The bill was also coordinated with the European Commission and the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities," Chentsov said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation on Tuesday.

He confirmed that agreements had been reached with the Hungarian side stipulating that, should the bill be passed, Ukraine would be able to move forward with opening the negotiation clusters.

Specifically, he noted that the opening of the second and third clusters could take place as early as October 13—the day after the potential adoption of the bill.

As earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada deputies have registered a bill on national minority education aimed at unblocking the opening of two negotiation clusters regarding Ukraine's EU accession by lifting Hungary's veto. Specifically, this concerns Bill No. 16119, "On amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding ensuring the right to education for indigenous peoples of Ukraine and persons belonging to national minorities (communities) of Ukraine."

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar responded to the submission of the bill on the educational rights of national minorities to the Verkhovna Rada and expects that such rights for the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine will be fully guaranteed in practice.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed hope for an early special session of the Verkhovna Rada to consider the package of documents related to European integration and the bill on national minorities.