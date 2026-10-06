Zelenskyy makes personnel changes to Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control Policy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the updated composition of the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control Policy on Monday, appointing Davyd Aloyan, Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), as its new chairman.

The relevant decree, No. 1030/2026 dated October 5, has been published on the presidential website.

"To approve the composition of the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control Policy. To declare the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 109/2026 dated February 10, 2026, 'On the personal composition of the Interagency Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation and Export Control Policy,' as no longer in force. This Decree enters into force on the day of its publication," the message reads.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Hvozdiar assumed the position of Deputy Chair of the Commission, replacing Yuriy Myronenko. The updated commission also includes Acting Director General of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry Ivan Havryliuk, MP Yehor Chernev, and the Deputy Director General of the Directorate for National Security and Defense Issues at the Office of the President, Mykola Schur.

As earlier reported, the commission's previous composition was approved by a decree dated February 10, 2026. At that time, it was headed by the First Deputy Secretary of the NSDC, Yevhen Ostriansky, who has now been removed from the body's membership. In addition, MP Oleksandr Zavitnevych, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa, and former Ukroboronprom CEO Herman Smetanin left the commission.