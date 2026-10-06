Russia testing aerostats to defend against Ukrainian UAVs – media

Russia has begun testing aerostat-based barriers designed to counter Ukrainian drones; the tests were featured on the Rossiya 1 TV channel, and according to the designers, the technology is already ready for mass production, Militarny ezine reports.

"The system consists of aerostats connected by a cable with Kevlar lines hanging down from it. The concept is that a drone flying into such a net would get the lines tangled in its propellers and lose control. According to the designers, the technology is already ready for mass production. However, protecting a single large facility would require deploying at least 10 such aerostats," the report states.

Similar technology was used during World War I and World War II to counter enemy aircraft. It forced enemy bombers to fly at higher altitudes, thereby reducing the accuracy of their strikes. The expectation is that the situation will be similar with UAVs, making them easier to detect and forcing them to fly at higher altitudes.