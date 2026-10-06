European Solidarity expels Honcharenko from faction

The European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada has expelled non-party lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko following his recent remarks, the party said in a statement published on its official website on Monday evening.

"Oleksiy Honcharenko's public positions on ending the war and Ukraine's future security architecture have diverged from the position of European Solidarity and its ideological principles. That is why the European Solidarity faction has decided that we can no longer continue a shared political path because of ideological differences. This decision does not erase years of joint work. But party unity cannot be a formality behind which fundamentally different answers to the question of the state's future are hidden," the party said.

The party said the public debate triggered by Honcharenko's proposals showed that "the authorities must finally begin an honest conversation with society about how they see a realistic path to a ceasefire and a just peace," and said it is ready for such a discussion.

"But our starting position is unchanged: peace cannot be paid for by renouncing that for the sake of which and thanks to which Ukraine has survived in this war. Compromises can be part of the path to ending the war. But Ukraine's independence, its European future, questions of national identity and the right to determine its own security system are not subject to compromise. For us, the unity of a team based on shared values and principles is important. The ES team is not just a faction, but tens of thousands of party members, the most authoritative of whom are our colleagues now serving in the Armed Forces, whose opinion and position on defending the country are fundamental for us," it said.

Honcharenko posted a series of messages on Telegram on Oct 2 calling for negotiations with Russia to begin with agreements to stop strikes on ports, enterprises, schools, hospitals, residential buildings and bridges. After that, he said, more difficult issues could be discussed, including Donbas and Ukraine's neutral status.

Honcharenko is not a member of the European Solidarity party but belongs to its parliamentary faction. He is a member of the Verkhovna Rada budget committee, the permanent delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and numerous groups on interparliamentary relations with other countries. He chairs the Verkhovna Rada temporary investigative commission on possible violations of Ukrainian law in defense, anti-corruption legislation and the observance of human rights and freedoms under martial law, and is a member of other such commissions.

In the previous, eighth, convocation of the Verkhovna Rada (2014-19), he was a member of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction and party. He did not join the renewed European Solidarity party, led by Poroshenko, after the bloc was reformatted, and ran in the last parliamentary elections as a non-party self-nominated candidate in constituency No. 137 (Odesa region).