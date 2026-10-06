Three killed, 11 wounded – Donetsk Regional Military Administration

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy shelled settlements in Donetsk region 28 times; three people were killed and 11 wounded, while 202 people, including 20 children, were evacuated from the frontline, reported Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA).

"Kramatorsk district. Two people were wounded in Krestysche, Sviatohirsk community. In Sloviansk, one person was killed and four wounded; four apartment buildings and 20 private houses were damaged. In Sukhanivka, one person was killed, three private houses were destroyed, and another 27 were damaged. In Kramatorsk, four people were wounded and three vehicles damaged," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and one wounded; infrastructure was damaged in Yakovlivka, Oleksandrivka community; and in Mykhailivka, five private houses, two administrative buildings, and an industrial facility were damaged. A vehicle was damaged in Vesela Hora, Novodonetske community. Infrastructure and a religious building were damaged in Serhiyivka, Andriyivka community, the RMA head added.