Zelenskyy announces new contracts for air defense, missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new contracts with partners for air defense systems and missiles for them, without giving details so far, and said it is important that solutions exist.

"We are preparing new contracts for air defense systems and for air defense missiles. There are still no public details for now, but good steps are possible. It is important for us that solutions exist," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Monday.

"I also ask partners: we need more anti-ballistic capability to protect infrastructure, this is now the main challenge. Leaders see what is happening and that Russia is definitely not going to move from escalation to negotiations," he said.

Zelenskyy said he also spoke with Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky about additional protective steps.

"The defense minister, the infrastructure minister, the Armed Forces of Ukraine - there were important reports today. And we are increasing the level of protection every day. This concerns turrets and special teams for shooting down Shaheds. We expect manufacturers to be quick with interceptors. Tasks have been set, funding is available," he said.