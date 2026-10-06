Seven killed, 80 injured in shelling of Kharkiv region over past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Russian Armed Forces launched strikes on Kharkiv and nine other settlements, resulting in seven deaths and 80 injuries, said Oleh Synehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"In the city of Kharkiv, two women and four men were killed, and 59 people were injured, including girls aged 11 and 15 and a 15-year-old boy; in the city of Chuhuiv, six people were wounded and another six suffered an acute stress reaction; in the village of Rayivka (Shevchenkove community), an 85-year-old woman was killed, and women aged 58 and 60 were wounded; in the settlement of Zolochiv, a 41-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were wounded, while a 67-year-old man and women aged 68 and 74 suffered an acute stress reaction; in the city of Derhachi, a 56-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction; in the village of Fesky (Zolochiv community), a 59-year-old man was wounded," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.