Sybiha thanks Canada for its assistance in return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that Canada has allocated $7 million to support the return, rehabilitation, and reintegration of abducted Ukrainian children.

“Russia does not simply take Ukrainian children away. It works systematically to change who they are, what they remember, and where they believe they belong. Bringing them home therefore means much more than crossing a border. Thank you, dear Anita Anand, and Canada for nearly $7 million to support their return, recovery, and reintegration,” Sybiha said on X.