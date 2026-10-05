Poroshenko discussed the situation on the front line, support for Ukraine and European integration with German Chancellor Merz

Petro Poroshenko, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party, reported on a meeting with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the latter’s visit to Kyiv, at which the parties discussed the situation on the front line, the needs of the Ukrainian army, energy security, the economy and Ukraine’s European integration.

“I was pleased to hear Chancellor Merz’s call for a full and unconditional ceasefire. Only then can we talk about genuine diplomacy and meaningful negotiations. Our position on this is shared. Europe must be at the negotiating table,” Poroshenko wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

According to him, particular attention was paid during the meeting to the challenges associated with the autumn-winter period, which, in the politician’s view, the Russian Federation is counting on.

In addition, the interlocutors discussed the further strengthening of Ukraine’s defence capabilities, in particular the reinforcement of air defence forces, the development of the defence industry, and joint investment and production.

According to Poroshenko, he also raised the issue of support for Ukrainian businesses, specifically the expansion of insurance options against military risks.

A separate part of the talks concerned Ukraine’s European integration. Poroshenko thanked the German Chancellor for her initiatives to accelerate Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and emphasised the importance of opening the next negotiation chapters.

The parties also agreed to continue their dialogue, including within the framework of the European People’s Party.