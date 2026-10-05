Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 6 – mayor

The body of another victim has been found at the site where a Russian guided aerial bomb (KAB) struck Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

"During the search and rescue operation at the site of one of today's strikes on Kharkiv, the body of another victim was found. Thus, the total number of fatalities among Kharkiv residents now stands at six," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

As earlier reported, a strike involving three guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv's Slobidsky district killed five people and injured another 59, including three children. Currently, 30 of the injured are hospitalized, three of whom are in critical condition.