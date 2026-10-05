National Police, SBU, PGO establish unified approach to investigating wartime sexual violence – ministry

A unified approach to investigating cases of sexual violence related to armed conflict has been established by an interagency directive signed by the National Police of Ukraine, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

"Its key principle is a victim-centered approach. When interacting with the justice system, a person must be provided with safety, respect for their dignity, and the necessary support," Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivsky said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, the approaches enshrined in the Guidelines comply with international and European standards for the protection of victims, in particular those set forth in the relevant directives of the European Parliament and the Council of the EU.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Neil Crompton, the British Ambassador to Ukraine. Vyhovsky expressed his gratitude to the British Embassy and international experts for their support in developing the Guidelines. "The next step is the coordinated and practical implementation of the Guidelines: systematic training of investigators and prosecutors, uniform procedures, and proper interagency cooperation," the minister said.