Thirty people injured in airstrike on Kharkiv remain in hospitals; three in extremely critical condition

As of this evening, 30 of the 59 people injured in the Russian airstrike on Slobidsky district of Kharkiv remain in hospitals, according to Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov.

"Currently, 30 wounded people remain in healthcare facilities. At this time, three of them are in extremely critical condition," Synehubov said on his Telegram channel.

He specified that 35 people suffered blast injuries, while the rest sustained cuts and lacerations, glass wounds, contusions, and acute stress reactions. Among the victims are three children: an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy suffered blast injuries, while a 15-year-old girl experienced an acute stress reaction.

As previously reported, on Monday afternoon, the Russian armed forces struck Slobidsky district of Kharkiv with three KAB bombs, killing five people and injuring another 59.