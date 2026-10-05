Zelenskyy: New long-range targets been set

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty, identified new long-range targets.

The president said this on his Telegram channel following a meeting with the Ministry of Defense team and the diplomatic team of the President's Office regarding the schedule for weapons deliveries from partners.

"We discussed the implementation of our long-range operations separately with Yevhen Khmara and Mykhailo Drapaty. New long-range objectives have also been set," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, the agreements with partners are currently absolutely clear, and "every day, at the political level, we are adding new agreements with leaders."

"This concerns ammunition for combat aircraft – for our F-16s – additional funding for the production of various types of drones and missiles, and our joint production projects with European partners," Zelenskyy said. The President of Ukraine said he expects "the deadlines for each agreement to be met."