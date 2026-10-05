Jetten: Ukraine needs more F-16 spare parts and ammunition; Netherlands to provide assistance

Ukraine requires additional maintenance resources, spare parts, and ammunition for its F-16 fighter jets, and the Netherlands will assist with this, stated Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I discussed the latest developments in the war. Further strengthening Ukraine's air defense is literally a matter of life and death. To achieve this, Ukraine needs more maintenance, spare parts, and ammunition for its F-16 fleet. I assured him that the Netherlands would help Ukraine with this," Jetten wrote on X following his conversation with Zelenskyy.

For his part, Zelenskyy noted that the F-16s supplied by the Netherlands to Ukraine are responsible for shooting down a significant percentage of jet-powered "Shahed" drones, and that there are opportunities to support their operations with the necessary resources.

“We also discussed other ideas for protecting critical infrastructure and bolstering air defense. I am grateful for the readiness to help,” Zelesnkyy said on X following the talk.

He also informed Jetten about contacts with the U.S. team and potential trilateral meetings at the technical level between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. “Realistic proposals that can bring peace closer are important. But Russia must take the negotiations seriously and not try to find more and more pretexts to drag the war out further,” Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine thanked the Prime Minister and the Netherlands for their consistent and resolute support.

In his post, Jetten noted that Russian aggression against Ukraine continues to escalate.

"We saw this again this past weekend, particularly with the air strikes on Kyiv. Russia is deliberately targeting civilian sites and energy infrastructure, seeking to make Ukrainian cities uninhabitable and destroy the economy this winter. We cannot allow this to happen," the Dutch Prime Minister wrote.