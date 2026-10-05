U.S. President Donald Trump believes that the rise in gasoline prices is caused by Ukraine, which is disabling Russia's oil refining industry, as well as by American Democrats, who are blocking the operation of U.S. refineries in states that serve as Democratic Party strongholds.

“What's driving up Gasoline is no longer the Strait of Hormuz, because Record Numbers of Barrels are coming out now on an almost daily basis, but the word, ‘Refineries,’ where Russia's are being blown up by Ukraine, and where ours are being closed up, in Blue States…,” the White House press service quoted Trump on the social network X as saying.

In American politics, "blue states" are U.S. regions that consistently support Democratic Party candidates in presidential and other elections.