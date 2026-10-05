Ukraine's general fund revenue up 29.7% in 9M, borrowing down 45.7%

Ukraine's state budget revenue rose 52.0% year-on-year to UAH 4.12 trillion in January-September 2026, including a 29.7% rise to UAH 2.49 trillion in the general fund, the Finance Ministry said on its website on Monday, citing State Treasury data.

General fund cash spending grew much less, by 16.0% to UAH 3.27 trillion, while total budget spending, including the special fund, rose 31.7% to UAH 4.78 trillion, it said.

The growth in general fund revenue is largely due to bigger grants this year, UAH 604.0 billion against UAH 308.8 billion a year earlier, although September grants were smaller, at UAH 34.5 billion against UAH 53.9 billion. The National Bank also transferred UAH 146.1 billion of its profit to the budget in April and May, compared with UAH 84.2 billion in the same months of 2025.

The large gap in total budget revenue and spending from last year is due to the military part of the Ukraine Support Loan, EUR 31.8 billion, which is recorded this year. EUR 17 billion of it remains available for drawdown by the end of 2026.

Value-added tax (VAT) on goods produced in Ukraine brought UAH 255.2 billion in January-September, against UAH 231.6 billion a year earlier, but VAT refunds rose to UAH 170.9 billion from UAH 131.2 billion. In September, refunds fell to UAH 9.9 billion from UAH 15 billion.

Import VAT added UAH 491 billion (UAH 390.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025), personal income tax and the military levy UAH 266.3 billion (UAH 260.9 billion), corporate profit tax UAH 270.0 billion (UAH 219.7 billion), and subsoil use rent UAH 39.1 billion (UAH 31.5 billion). Since July, the military levy has gone to the special fund, where it brought UAH 50.9 billion in three months.

Excise tax brought UAH 231.1 billion (UAH 210.5 billion), import and export duties UAH 48.6 billion (UAH 40.0 billion), and dividends and part of profits UAH 64.5 billion.

Unified social contribution revenue to the Pension Fund and social insurance funds rose to UAH 569.9 billion in January-September from UAH 479.2 billion a year earlier, the ministry said.

Because of smaller grants and the transfer of the military levy to the special fund, general fund revenue fell 6.0% year-on-year to UAH 195.9 billion in September. Including receipts from the military part of the Ukraine Support Loan, it grew 73.7% to UAH 518.4 billion, the ministry said.

In September, VAT on goods produced in Ukraine brought UAH 36.9 billion, against UAH 25.1 billion a year earlier, thanks to smaller refunds. Import VAT added UAH 57.2 billion (UAH 49.9 billion in September 2025), personal income tax and the military levy UAH 36.5 billion (UAH 30.0 billion), corporate profit tax UAH 4.3 billion (UAH 8.1 billion), and rent UAH 3.4 billion (UAH 4.1 billion). Excise tax brought UAH 24.0 billion (UAH 24.2 billion), and import and export duties UAH 5.9 billion (UAH 5.3 billion). Unified social contribution revenue rose to UAH 67.2 billion from UAH 55.7 billion, it said.

Actual state borrowing for the general fund in January-September 2026 was UAH 717.2 billion, or 58.3% of the amount planned for the period, against UAH 1.32 trillion, or 92.9%, a year earlier, the ministry said.

Domestic government bond placements brought UAH 362.1 billion to fund the state budget, against UAH 382.3 billion a year earlier. Of this, foreign-currency bonds raised UAH 55 billion ($450 million and EUR 691 million), against UAH 90.1 billion ($1.44 billion and EUR 638.3 million). Military domestic bonds raised UAH 130.9 billion (UAH 172.0 billion).

External sources provided UAH 355.1 billion, or about $8.0 billion, in nine months, against UAH 938.1 billion, or $22.6 billion, a year earlier. This included EUR 2.44 billion from the EU under the Ukraine Facility, SDR 1.6 billion from the IMF and $2.93 billion under various World Bank programs.

Public debt repayments in January-September 2026 were UAH 438.8 billion (96% of the plan), and debt servicing payments were UAH 275.7 billion (98.5% of the plan), against UAH 450.9 billion and UAH 246.3 billion a year earlier.

The 2026 state budget was initially approved with revenue excluding grants of UAH 2.90 trillion and spending of UAH 4.77 trillion, including UAH 2.61 trillion and UAH 4.38 trillion in the general fund. In June, mainly because of the EUR 45 billion Ukraine Support Loan from the EU, the Verkhovna Rada raised revenue to UAH 5.20 trillion and spending to UAH 6.41 trillion, including UAH 3.38 trillion and UAH 4.50 trillion in the general fund.

Under the Extended Fund Facility program with the IMF, updated in July, general government revenue is forecast at UAH 6.78 trillion this year, against UAH 5.06 trillion last year, and spending at UAH 7.94 trillion, against UAH 6.63 trillion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky and representatives of the ruling Servant of the People faction have spoken of the need for another increase in defense spending of $27 billion.

General fund cash spending in January-August 2026 reached UAH 2.7 trillion, against UAH 2.23 trillion in January-August 2025, while revenue was almost UAH 2.3 trillion, against UAH 1.71 trillion.