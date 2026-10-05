Sybiha calls Russian attack on Turkish vessel particularly cynical given Turkey's peace efforts

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, commenting on today's attack by Russia on a civilian vessel carrying corn, noted that the vessel belonged to Turkey, which is making significant diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, achieve peace, and ensure security in the Black Sea.

"This Russian attack on a Turkish-owned vessel is particularly cynical given that Türkiye has invested significant diplomatic effort in de-escalation, peace efforts, and Black Sea security," Sybiha said on X social media platform on Monday.

The Defense Minister said "Ukraine has repeatedly proposed concrete steps to make navigation safer. Russia has responded by widening the geography of its attacks. This pattern will continue until the cost of escalation becomes higher than the benefit Moscow expects from it."

According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, "freedom of navigation cannot depend on whether Moscow decides to respect it on any given day. Nor can global food security depend on whether civilian vessels make it through the Black Sea without being attacked by Russian drones."

"'Corn' may sound like just another cargo. But for vulnerable families in countries across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East that depend on Ukrainian food imports, blocking such vessels may lead to catastrophic consequences including acute food insecurity, malnutrition, or even hunger," Sybiha said.

"That means stronger pressure on Russia, greater protection for civilian shipping and maritime routes, and accountability for attacks on vessels and crews. Every maritime nation has an interest in drawing that line now – before Russia moves it again."

Earlier reports indicated that on Monday, October 5, the Russians launched a strike with two drones against a civilian vessel in neutral waters that was carrying corn and belonged to Turkey. Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board; it is currently known that the ship's captain was killed, the fate of one other person is still unknown, 11 crew members were rescued, and one of them was injured.

Earlier that day, Romanian media reported that the Turkish vessel Royad Mammadov, carrying a cargo of grain and which had previously called at the Ukrainian port of Izmail, was struck by a drone in the Black Sea near the Peskeraş oil platform, after which a fire broke out on board and the ship sank; two people were killed, and 11 crew members were rescued.