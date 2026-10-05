Significant share of jet-powered drones shot down by F-16s – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten how to provide greater protection for lives against Russian escalation involving jet-powered Shahed drones.

“A significant share of these drones are shot down specifically by the F-16s that the Netherlands transferred to Ukraine, and there are opportunities to support their operation with the necessary means. We also discussed other ideas for protecting critical infrastructure and bolstering air defense. I am grateful for the readiness to help,” Zelenskyy said on X following the talk.

He also informed Jetten about contacts with the American team and potential trilateral meetings at the technical level between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. “Realistic proposals that can bring peace closer are important. But Russia must take the negotiations seriously and not try to find more and more pretexts to drag the war out further,” Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine thanked the Prime Minister and the Netherlands for their consistently strong support.