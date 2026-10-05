Culture Ministry: Tysiachovesna competition winners not funded in 2026 to receive funding from initiative's 2027 budget

If the winners of Tysiachovesna-2026 program to support Ukrainian cultural products do not receive funding from the state this year, they will be funded from the budget for the initiative in 2027, Director of the Department of Strategic Communications and Promotion of Ukrainian Culture at the Ministry of Culture Hanna Krasnostup said.

"We haven't been officially told to stop. We're doing everything we can. All 680 winners are counting on the program. Of that number, 150 are scheduled to complete their projects this year. Some winners, whose projects involved co-financing, have already begun work on their projects. And my task now is to ensure everything is done promptly and correctly so that SOE "Center for the Protection of Ukraine"s Information Space' can sign the contracts and make the advance payments," Krasnostup told Interfax-Ukraine, addressing reports of a possible reduction in funding for cultural projects.

She said that as of now, no agreements have yet been signed with the competition winners, but this is expected to happen in the near future.

"We can sign contracts; the draft agreements must include a provision stating that a lack of funds constitutes a force majeure event," the official added.

At the same time, the department head said that if, due to force majeure, someone does not receive funding this year, they will retain their status as a Tysiachovesna-2026 winner, and funding will be provided next year from the funds allocated for this program.

"We'll assess the situation as it develops. If payments aren't made this year, part of the funds will not go toward a new competition but rather toward launching the projects that were selected as winners this year," Krasnostup said.

According to her, in the event of a delay in state funding, the competition winners will not be required to create a cultural product by the previously agreed-upon deadlines. At the same time, in such a case, the Ministry of Finance will be asked to amend the procedure for using the funds and extend these deadlines.

At the same time, she noted that the ministry has not yet withdrawn the funds allocated for Tysiachovesna. According to the monthly allocation schedule, most payments are scheduled to take place in December for projects to be completed in subsequent years.

In this regard, the Ministry of Culture is awaiting further clarification from the government regarding how the situation with continued funding for the current year will unfold.

The department head explained that during negotiations with the winning bidders, the ministry is discussing all possible options.

As previously reported, in late September, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky announced that, to conserve budget funds for defense needs, a number of expenditures would be suspended, including funding for road construction, Resilience Plans, and certain cultural programs.

On September 29, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on prioritizing government spending amid the challenging situation with public finances and delays in some planned international funding.

As previously reported, on April 3, the Ministry of Culture launched a call for proposals as part of the initiative to create a Ukrainian cultural product called "Tysiachovesna" (formerly "1,000 Hours of Ukrainian Content"). After August 16, 680 winning projects of Tysiachovesna-2026 were announced across seven categories.

According to Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna, the project is planned to be expanded to include books and online games next year. Berezhna also said that book authors and libraries will be able to join the Tysiachovesna program in 2027. In addition, there are plans to introduce regulations governing the use of artificial intelligence (AI), raise the minimum score required for pitching, and separate first-time applicants from experienced ones.

Furthermore, Berezhna said Tysiachovesna project may introduce clear restrictions in 2027 that would bar artists and performers who collaborated with Russia during the war from participating in the project.

The 2027 state budget allocates UAH 5.4 billion to Tysiachovesna, which is UAH 1.4 billion more than this year.