'Golden Mandarin' case sent to court

Anti-corruption agencies have sent to court the "Golden Mandarin" case involving the misappropriation and legalization of UAH 54.18 million in state budget funds through manipulation of a European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling, allegedly organized by Heorhii Lohvynsky, a People's Front MP in Ukraine's 8th convocation parliament, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine's (NABU) press service reported.

"NABU and SAPO have sent to court the case involving the misappropriation and legalization of UAH 54.18 million in state budget funds," NABU said on Telegram Monday.

According to law enforcement, between 2013 and 2016 a former MP devised and carried out a scheme to misappropriate state budget funds by misleading the ECHR about a disputed legal relationship between Zolotoy Mandarin Oil LLC, a company under the scheme's participants' control showing signs of being fictitious, and PJSC Kyivenergo.

In September 2013, a representative of Zolotoy Mandarin Oil, acting on the defendant's instructions, filed an application with the ECHR seeking to recover UAH 54.18 million from Ukraine's state budget as outstanding debt owed by PJSC Kyivenergo under a court ruling that, according to the application, had gone unenforced since 2009.

Investigators established that, at the time of the ECHR filing, the company had taken no steps to actually collect the debt, since all its property and accounts had been seized to secure obligations exceeding UAH 70 million owed to state-owned JSC Rodovid Bank, and the company's director had been criminally charged with financial fraud.

In addition, the defendants concealed from the court the fact that, shortly before filing with the ECHR, the claim against PJSC Kyivenergo had been assigned to another company in exchange for UAH 54.18 million.

According to the investigation, the former MP subsequently arranged, in agreement with the Justice Ministry's then-leadership, for the government's ECHR representative to prepare a declaration of friendly settlement, which in effect acknowledged the state's guilt for failing to enforce a court ruling in a dispute between two private companies - a claim that had already been sold on.

On the basis of this declaration, UAH 54.18 million was transferred from Ukraine's state budget to a company controlled by the defendant and his associates. These funds were then laundered through conversion centers, according to the investigation.

The statement does not name the main suspect, but according to media reports, the scheme's key organizer is former MP Heorhii Lohvynsky.

According to NABU, the former MP was notified of suspicion as the crime's organizer in July 2023. The notice of suspicion became possible after the termination of his immunity, which he held as a relative of a European Court of Human Rights judge. Since the suspect left Ukraine shortly before his immunity was terminated, he was notified of suspicion under Articles 135 and 278 of Ukraine's Criminal Procedure Code.