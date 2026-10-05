Enemy destroys Kusum pharma plant in Sumy; one employee killed

Kusum pharmaceutical plant in Sumy was destroyed as a result of an enemy attack; one employee was killed.

"This morning, the production facility of the pharmaceutical company Kusum in Sumy was destroyed as a result of an enemy attack. Unfortunately, the attack claimed the life of company employee Yevhen Volodymyrovych Miroshnychenko, who had worked in the plant's engineering department since 2009. Kusum extends its sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," the company stated on its website.

The company reports that "Kusum continues to operate."

"In addition to production in Ukraine, the company has manufacturing facilities in India – in Indore and Bhiwadi. This will allow us, provided there are no artificial regulatory obstacles, to restructure our processes and work to ensure uninterrupted supplies of medicines to Ukraine," the pharmaceutical company said.