Zelenskyy: Ukrainian pilots to start training on French Rafale jets soon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian pilots will soon start training in France on French Rafale fighter jets, and also announced the preparation of a new package of defense supplies from France.

"A good conversation with President Emmanuel Macron. Thank you for France's full support. We discussed Russia's terrorist escalation and our defense needs. New defense supplies are currently being prepared, and we expect the new package to arrive in Ukraine soon. We discussed its contents," Zelenskyy said in a post shared on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, Ukrainian pilots "will start training on French Rafale aircraft in France in the very near future."

"This is a significant step for Ukrainian combat aviation," the president said.

Zelenskyy also said Ukrainian and French teams are continuing to work on localizing the production of French missiles and aerial bombs in Ukraine.

"We are actively preparing the FREYJA system. We discussed where we can speed things up. We agreed to discuss everything in more detail during the meeting," he said.

Ukraine and France have agreed on the purchase of 16 Rafale fighter jets for the Ukrainian Armed Forces as the first batch of 100 aircraft, the acquisition of which was provided for in an agreement between the two countries in November 2025. The presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron, signed a joint declaration to that effect on July 14, 2026.

According to the agreement, the first four Rafale jets are to be handed over to the Ukrainian military upon completion of the training cycle for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics. Training was scheduled to begin in France in 2026.

The French side said the first Rafale jets could appear in Ukrainian skies in 2028-2029. At the same time, the agreement provides for the supply of weapons for the aircraft, including AASM bombs, MICA and Meteor missiles, as well as laser-guided missiles to counter drones.

The President of Ukraine also said that training for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics in France will begin as early as this year, after which the Ukrainian Armed Forces are set to receive the first four Rafale jets.