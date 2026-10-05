Civilian killed, another injured in Dnipropetrovsk region

As of 6:30 p.m., Russian occupation forces had launched nearly 50 attacks using drones and artillery against three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one person was killed and another injured, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"One person was killed, and another was injured. The enemy launched nearly 50 attacks on three districts using drones and artillery. In Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Mozolivka came under fire. Apartment buildings, private homes, and vehicles were damaged," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to the regional military administration, the enemy struck Vilnohirsk community in Kamianske district, damaging agricultural machinery. In Synelnykove district, Pokrovsk community was hit; a private house caught fire.