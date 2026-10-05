Number of injured in Kharkiv rises to 53

As of 5:55 p.m., the number of people injured in a strike involving three guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv's Slobidsky district has reached 53, said Oleh Synehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Fifty-three people were injured. Among them are three children: an 11-year-old girl in serious condition, a 15-year-old boy in moderate condition, and a 15-year-old girl who suffered an acute stress reaction," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the airstrike damaged dozens of residential buildings in several locations, a civilian enterprise, and at least 20 vehicles. The total area affected by fires covers nearly 15,000 square meters.

It was earlier reported that five people were killed and another 39 injured in the airstrike.