Marchenko introduces new acting State Tax Service head

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko introduced Yuriy Koniushenko as acting head to the State Tax Service (STS) staff, naming stable budget revenue, de-shadowing of the economy and countering tax evasion schemes as key priorities.

Marchenko said at the meeting that the STS plays an extremely important role in ensuring the state's financial capacity, and he reminded the service of its tasks: stable operation, fulfilling the revenue plan, effective administration and transparent rules for business.

Koniushenko said paying taxes is a priority on which the defense of the state depends, so the main task remains an effective fight against the shadow economy and filling the budget.

The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the powers of Acting STS Head Lesia Karnaukh on September 14, 2026 amid an investigation by anti-corruption authorities in the 'Carthage' case.

Karnaukh had been acting head of the STS since June 2025. Before that she was first deputy head of the service. On June 23, 2025, after the then STS head, Ruslan Kravchenko, was appointed prosecutor general of Ukraine, the Cabinet made Karnaukh acting head of the tax service. She was his first deputy at the time.

On September 25, 2026, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky announced the appointment of Koniushenko, director of the Finance Ministry's department for coordination and monitoring, as first deputy and acting head of the STS.