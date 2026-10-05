Rada committee proposes PEP compromise to unblock digital tax law

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing compromise amendments to unblock the signing of law No. 15111-d on taxation of income from digital platforms, known as DAC7, Servant of the People MP Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk said on Telegram.

"I have received a table of prepared amendments that I hope will finally help unblock the signing of law 15111-d on taxation of income from digital platforms. At the same time, MPs are being offered a compromise on lifetime PEP status and financial monitoring of former officials," she said.

Although the Rada passed the bill in June 2026, it remains without the president's signature because of a provision added for second reading that limited mandatory enhanced financial monitoring of former politically exposed persons (PEPs) to 12 months. International partners objected to the provision, and it threatens the next IMF tranche of $1.66 billion, she said.

The new amendments, which are to be added to bill No. 16051-1 on abolishing the VAT exemption for international parcels, keep lifetime PEP status and at least 12 months of enhanced monitoring after leaving office, but after that period a bank will conduct an individual risk assessment.

Enhanced financial monitoring will continue where there are risks linked to former powers, even if they are not 'high' or 'unacceptably high,' while the status alone cannot be the only ground for refusing service. It is also proposed to remove heads of National Bank of Ukraine units and employees of state banks from the PEP list.

"This is the compromise in the dispute over 'lifetime PEPs': the status itself remains lifetime, but this does not mean automatic lifetime enhanced financial monitoring. After the first year, everything will depend on an individual risk assessment: if PEP risks have gone, enhanced measures end, and if they remain, monitoring must continue," Vasylevska-Smahliuk said.