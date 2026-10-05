Ukrainian National Police and French law enforcement strengthen cooperation in countering Russian intelligence services

The National Police of Ukraine and French law enforcement agencies have agreed to step up cooperation in countering the activities of Russian intelligence services, specifically regarding the exposure of sabotage networks, recruitment via social media, and associated funding sources.

"Key topics included the joint exposure of sabotage networks used by Russian intelligence services, countering recruitment via social media, and combating international organized crime. The parties agreed to enhance the exchange of data on perpetrators, recruiters, those ordering the crimes, and the sources of funding for such offenses," the message notes.

Law enforcement representatives also discussed preventing Russia from exploiting Interpol's capabilities, countering the Russian "shadow fleet," and establishing a special task force within Europol to identify sanction-evasion schemes.

To coordinate joint investigations, the Ukrainian side supported a proposal to deploy a liaison officer from the National Police of Ukraine to the French National Gendarmerie.

"The Ukrainian side also invited French colleagues to undergo practical training in Ukraine, drawing on the police force's experience operating under wartime conditions," the agency reported on Monday.

The talks in Paris were held by a delegation from the National Police of Ukraine, led by Acting Chief Maksym Tsutskiridze, with leadership from the French National Police, the National Gendarmerie, the National Directorate of Judicial Police, and the Cybercrime Division, the National Police's press service said on Telegram.