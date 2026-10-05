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Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 5 people

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Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 5 people
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Marianna Zhogan

The death toll from the Russian airstrike on Slobidsky district of Kharkiv continues to rise; the bodies of two more victims have been found under the rubble, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"The bodies of two more victims of the enemy's shelling of the city were found under the rubble of a sewing workshop. In total, five Kharkiv residents have been killed today by the Russian army," Terekhov said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier reports indicated three fatalities and 39 injured as a result of this strike.

#casualties #shelling #kharkiv
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