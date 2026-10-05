Airstrikes on Sloviansk community kill woman, injure three, incl child – administration

One woman was killed, and three people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured as a result of three airstrikes on Sloviansk community in Donetsk region, according to Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration Vadym Liakh said.

"Today, the enemy carried out three airstrikes on Sloviansk community. Two hit the central part, and one hit the village of Sukhanivka," Liakh said on Facebook.

According to him, as of 13:30 on Monday, three people were reported injured, including a 13-year-old boy. One woman was killed.

The airstrikes damaged at least four high-rise buildings and 50 private homes, as well as vehicles, prompting Liakh to urge residents – especially parents with children – not to wait for a mandatory evacuation order and to leave immediately.

"Don't wait until a mandatory evacuation is announced for the entire city. You should leave right now," he said.