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Number of injured in Kharkiv rises to 39

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Number of injured in Kharkiv rises to 39

As of 16:28, 39 people had sought medical attention following an airstrike on Kharkiv's Slobidsky district, said Oleh Synehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"The number of people injured in the guided aerial bomb strike on Kharkiv has risen to 39. People continue to seek medical help. Medical teams, State Emergency Service units, and law enforcement officers are working at the hit sites," Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel. Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov had reported three fatalities and 29 injuries.

#casualties #strike #kharkiv
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