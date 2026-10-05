Russians strike Turkish civilian vessel in neutral waters: at least one person killed – Zelenskyy

On Monday, October 5, Russian forces struck a Turkish-owned civilian vessel carrying corn in neutral waters with two drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

“Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board. As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship’s captain was killed. My condolences. The fate of one other person is still being established. Eleven crew members were rescued, one of them injured,” Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine had repeatedly proposed concrete steps for de-escalation and ensuring security in the Black Sea. There were also relevant proposals from third countries.

“But Russia consistently chooses terror and sinking civilian vessels instead of normal maritime navigation. Pressure is needed to restore global food security. And everyone who is genuinely interested in this must help,” the President stressed.

Romanian media previously reported that the Turkish vessel Royad Mammadov, carrying a cargo of grain and having previously called at the Ukrainian port of Izmail, was struck by a drone in the Black Sea near the Pescăruș oil field; a fire broke out on board and the vessel sank, resulting in two deaths and the rescue of 11 crew members.