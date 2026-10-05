Next two negotiation clusters on Ukraine's EU accession could open as early as next week – EU Commissioner Kos

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated at a press conference following the Moldova-EU Association Council meeting that the next two negotiation clusters regarding the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union could be opened in the near future, likely as early as next week.

“We are very much aware of the procedures in the Verkhona Rada, but we hope that the law will pass the Rada once this will happen [the issue concerns the bill on the educational rights of national minorities]. Of course the member states will have to speed up the procedure, but yes, it is possible that we would open the next two clusters for Moldova and Ukraine next week during the IGCs or with the IGCs in Luxembourg,” Kos said, answering the journalist’s question.

As earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada deputies have registered a bill on the educational rights of national minorities; the measure aims to unblock the opening of two negotiation clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union by lifting Hungary's veto.

Specifically, this concerns Bill No. 16119, "On amendments to certain laws of Ukraine regarding ensuring the right to education for indigenous peoples of Ukraine and persons belonging to national minorities (communities) of Ukraine."

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar responded to the submission of the bill on national minority educational rights to the Verkhovna Rada, stating his expectation that the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine would be fully guaranteed in practice.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed hope that a special session of the Verkhovna Rada would soon be held to consider the package of documents related to European integration and the bill on national minorities.