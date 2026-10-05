Drone hits Turkish grain ship in Black Sea, 2 killed - media

The Turkish ship Royad Mammadov, carrying grain and having earlier called at Ukraine's Izmail port, was hit by a drone in the Black Sea near the Pescarus oil platform, after which a fire broke out on board and the vessel sank, Romanian outlet Digi24 said. Two people were killed and 11 crew members were rescued, it said.

Romania's Interior Ministry said at about 11:00 on Monday the Coast Guard border police received information from the Maritime Coordination Centre in Constanta about a fire aboard a merchant ship in Romania's exclusive economic zone, about 30 nautical miles south of Sfantu Gheorghe.

"Eleven crew members were rescued. The bodies of two dead were also found. A General Aviation Inspectorate helicopter picked up the injured with a winch to provide them with emergency medical care. The operation is continuing, Coast Guard vessels and a General Aviation Inspectorate helicopter are carrying out the relevant tasks," the ministry said.

The Maritime Coordination Centre in Constanta launched a search and rescue operation for people in distress at sea, and a Coast Guard vessel was designated on-scene coordinator, it said.

Digi24 said earlier the Romanian Naval Authority had reported a fire aboard the ship, an injury to the captain and 13 missing crew members.

The Romanian Agency for Saving Human Lives at Sea (ARSVOM) said the Maritime Coordination Centre in Constanta asked it at 10:37 to conduct a rescue operation on the Royad Mammadov in the area of offshore platforms, Digi24 said. The rescue vessels SAR Apollo and SAR Ares were sent to the area, and a Coast Guard vessel is also taking part in the operation.

The Royad Mammadov was built in 2006 and sailed under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis. It was heading to the Italian port of Ravenna, with arrival expected on October 12. Its last stop was Izmail on September 18, VesselFinder data showed, the outlet said.