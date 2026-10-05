Three people injured in Chuhuiv

The number of people injured in Chuhuiv has risen to three, said Halyna Minaeva, head of the City Military Administration.

"As of now, three people are known to have been wounded as a result of Russian strikes," Minaeva wrote on her Telegram channel.

She also reported that the strike damaged nearly fifteen private homes, a childcare facility, a family medicine clinic, and several vehicles.

According to Minaeva, work to restore the power supply is underway.

It was previously reported that one man was injured in a Russian strike on Chuhuiv.