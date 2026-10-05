URCS provides aid to victims of Russian attack in Kharkiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is providing assistance to victims at the site of another Russian airstrike on Kharkiv.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team, together with other emergency services, worked at the site of the attack in Kharkiv. Volunteers went door to door in damaged buildings and checked the surrounding areas to identify those affected by the attack. They also provided necessary assistance and psychological support to people affected,” URCS said on Faceebook Monday.

People can receive there psychological support, drinking water, hot drinks and snacks.

In addition, those affected are also provided with humanitarian assistance, including hygiene kits, food parcels, drinking water, sleeping kits, camp beds and other essential items. OSB boards and tarpaulins are provided to temporarily protect damaged homes.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, one person was killed and six others injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. A fire broke out in a two-storey administrative building in the Industrialnyi district, and vehicles were also set on fire. Residential, administrative and industrial buildings, as well as vehicles, were damaged.