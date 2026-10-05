Zelenskyy, Tusk discuss preparation for trilateral talks between Ukraine, US, Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk.

"I informed the Prime Minister about the preparation of possible trilateral meeting formats at the technical level between Ukraine, America, and Russia. There are no obstacles on our part, but it is important that the American side prepares on its part and ensures Russian readiness," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

The parties also discussed the preparation of Ukraine's energy grid for winter and other sensitive issues.

"Not everything can be said in detail over the phone—we agreed on a personal meeting in the near future. I am grateful to Donald and Poland for their support. Only through the united strength of everyone in Europe can we stop Russia and prevent this sick war from spreading further," the President summarized.