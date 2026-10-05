Association of Ukrainian Cities urges PM to unblock municipal funds

The Board of the Association of Ukrainian Cities appealed to Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, demanding the immediate resumption of payments to local communities.

Despite municipalities having funds in their accounts and complying with the requirements of Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 590, key financial settlements have been blocked in Ukraine since September 9. As a result, communities are unable to purchase fuel for ambulances and special equipment used to clear rubble after enemy shelling. In addition, funding for the repair and equipping of medical, educational and social facilities, preparations for the heating season and the arrangement of Points of Invincibility has been completely halted. The restoration of damaged infrastructure and energy facilities, as well as implementation of resilience plans, are under threat.

"Blocking settlements by communities with energy resource suppliers, fuel suppliers, repair crews, waste removal companies and others is leading to consequences that the aggressor has failed to achieve through shelling since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," the Association of Ukrainian Cities said in its appeal.

Village, settlement and city mayors are drawing the Ukrainian prime minister's attention to the fact that without the immediate unblocking of community payments, the conditions for the operation of state and international institutions, educational, medical and social facilities in all Ukrainian communities will be destroyed.

The Board of the Association of Ukrainian Cities called on the prime minister to halt the accrual of penalties against communities for failure to repay loans and make timely payments due to the absence of an official decision to block settlements, and also to initiate bringing to account government officials whose actions or inaction have halted the operation of all municipal services in the country.