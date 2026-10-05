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Woman killed in shelling of Stanislav in Kherson region – official

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Woman killed in shelling of Stanislav in Kherson region – official

A woman born in 1956 was killed as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops on the village of Stanislav in Kherson region on the morning of October 5, head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

According to him, at approximately 09:40, Russian troops shelled Stanislav with artillery. As a result of the strike, the woman sustained injuries incompatible with life.

"At approximately 09:40, Russian terrorists shelled the village of Stanislav with artillery. Because of the enemy strike, a woman born in 1956 sustained injuries incompatible with life. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the Regional Military Administration head emphasized on Monday.

#kherson #casualty #attack
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