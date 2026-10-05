New financing formula for vocational colleges to take effect in 2027 – Koretsky

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has announced that a new financing formula for professional colleges will be launched starting in 2027, ensuring that each institution receives baseline funding while a portion of its budget will depend on performance results.

"The government has adopted a package of decisions to implement changes in vocational education. The key task is to train qualified specialists who are genuinely needed by the labor market and the country's economy. We approved a new standard of vocational education: at least 40% of the educational program is allocated to practical training. Students will be able to acquire up to three professional qualifications, and professional colleges will have greater autonomy in shaping educational programs. Training will be integrated with the European credit system," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, starting in 2027, the new financing formula for professional colleges will take into account regional demand for specific professions, student enrollment, graduate employment rates, and the attraction of additional funds, meaning that the better the performance indicators, the more funding an institution will receive.

Furthermore, the government is expanding academic mobility, enabling students to study and undertake internships directly with employers.

"Instructors will be able to teach and intern at educational institutions and enterprises. This will provide more practical experience and direct cooperation between professional colleges with employers," he added.

In turn, Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Andriy Butenko detailed that the new standard provides for: at least 40% of the educational program allocated to practical training; students being able to acquire up to three professional qualifications—under one or different types of occupations, expanding their employment opportunities; the volume of the educational program ranging from 40 to 180 credits, depending on the person's prior education, level, and number of qualifications acquired; institutions receiving greater autonomy in forming educational programs; integration into the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System and key competencies recommended by the European Union.

According to him, based on this standard, colleges will update their educational programs and begin teaching according to them as early as 2027.

He also stated that starting in 2027, funds among colleges will be distributed according to a new formula: each institution will receive baseline funding for stable operation, while a portion of the funds—up to a third of the total volume—will depend on its performance indicators.

In particular, the factors considered will include: the number of students; the demand for professional qualifications in the regional labor market; the fulfillment of planned admission targets; the employment of graduates; the implementation of short-term programs; and the attraction of additional funds by the institutions.

"Thus, institutions that train in in-demand professions and whose graduates find employment will receive more resources. I emphasize separately: the formula does not increase the total volume of vocational education funding, and the amount for each institution will be determined by its founder within the local budget. The approval of the formula is also one of the indicators of Ukraine's cooperation with the World Bank," the minister added.