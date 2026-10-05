Ukraine shoots down Russian jet drones with robotic turrets for first time – Air Force

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced the first successful deployment of robotic turrets to shoot down Russian jet drones, including Geran-5 UAVs.

"There are already shootdowns of even jet UAVs, even Geran-5, using these exact turrets. The deployment of innovative technologies, artificial intelligence, has eliminated human error. Machine vision is used precisely in the shootdown. Artificial intelligence makes it possible to operate even against jet UAVs," Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said on the air of the national telethon.

At the same time, he clarified that the deployment of such turrets is currently limited due to their short operational range, as the turret's primary armament is a machine gun.