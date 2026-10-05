Ukraine's ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih upgrades coke plant gear to prevent failures

Kryvyi Rih Mining and Metallurgical Works PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (AMKR, Dnipropetrovsk region) has scheduled repairs of technological equipment at the sulfur-removal unit of its coke-chemical production facility.

According to a statement by the company on Facebook on Sunday, the repairs are being carried out to keep the equipment in proper technical condition, ensure its reliable operation and prevent accidents.

AMKR said the repairs will take place from October 5 to 18 of this year.

The work will be carried out in compliance with Ukraine's Law "On Protection of Atmospheric Air," technological standards for permissible emissions from coke ovens, as well as the conditions set out in the company's permits.

"During the repair period, the company will conduct production monitoring of emissions in accordance with the schedule. The schedule for monitoring ground-level concentrations of sulfur dioxide is available at the following link: https://ukraine.arcelormittal.com/corporate.../ecology. The results of such monitoring will be published on the AMKR website daily," the press release said.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is Ukraine's largest producer of rolled steel products. It specializes in long steel products, including rebar and wire rod.