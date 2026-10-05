Kyiv to start building backup Dnieper River crossings this week

Construction of several backup crossings over the Dnipro is planned to begin in Kyiv this week in case existing bridges are damaged, Ukrainian Minister of Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk said in an interview with Suspilne.

"Urgent solutions are a dam and a pontoon crossing, which can be built quickly… This work has already begun. A relevant coordination meeting was held with the president. We received all the assignments, taking into account their critical nature. The city did not handle this independently, so a decision has now been made that the ministry, the Restoration Agency and the military, together with the Kyiv's authorities, will handle it," Kalashnyk said.

According to him, construction of such crossings can take up to three months, while the structures themselves must provide at least half the capacity of the existing bridges.

According to the minister, in the longer term, the construction of rapidly assembled concrete structures and a tunnel under the Dnipro is also being considered. The cost of such large-scale projects could amount to tens of billions of hryvnias, so international partners are planned to be involved in their implementation.

At the same time, Kalashnyk said that the priority remains protecting existing bridges from Russian attacks and rapidly restoring them if they are damaged.