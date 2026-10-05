Moldova suspends Palanca-Mayaki-Udobne checkpoint after Russian shell impact, border guard wounded

The operation of Palanca-Mayaki-Udobne border checkpoint between Moldova and Ukraine has been suspended following the impact of a shell near the Moldovan checkpoint as a result of Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, leaving a border guard with minor injuries, the Border Police of the Republic of Moldova reported on Monday.

"The Border Police reports that on October 5, 2026, an incident occurred in the area of the Palanca-Mayaki-Udobne checkpoint as a result of Russia's attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. Around 09:38, a shell fell near the Palanca checkpoint, which, after hitting the ground, bounced and struck a shuttle bus parked near the barrier," the report states.

According to preliminary information, the shell damaged the bus and the dispatcher's booth. One border guard sustained minor injuries, and no other casualties were reported. Citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to this area.

In addition, the Border Police, together with the Customs Service, is continuously monitoring the situation to resolve it and maintains contact with the relevant authorities of Ukraine.