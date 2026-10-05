Drapaty introduces new AFU Medical Forces commander Humeniuk

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty has introduced the staff to the new Commander of the UAF Medical Forces—Medical Service Colonel Kostiantyn Humeniuk, who was appointed by presidential decree, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"His task is to become a leader of new qualitative changes in the Medical Forces. To utilize the credit of trust to make medical care for our soldiers truly responsive to the challenges of modern warfare: more technological, prompt, and results-oriented. And this result is not the number of first-aid kits, hospitals, or meetings held. It is how many lives of Ukrainian servicemen we manage to save," Drapaty emphasized.

He noted that the best equipment and gear will be powerless if they are not backed by people. Therefore, it is critically necessary to overcome the staffing shortage in the Armed Forces' medical system, attract more professional doctors and medical personnel, and direct all efforts toward helping the front line—every combat unit and every soldier.

Drapaty added that Humeniuk is a military surgeon who went through the school of the Air Assault Forces and previously served as the Chief Surgeon of the Armed Forces.

"He well knows the price of every decision at the operating table. He has extensive practical experience in helping people in the most difficult situations and unquestionable authority among the medics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the civilian healthcare system, and the volunteer community," the Commander-in-Chief summarized.