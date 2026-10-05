Majority of Ukrainians express disappointment with current authorities – poll

A majority of Ukrainian citizens, when asked about their attitude toward the current authorities, reported feelings of disappointment and shame, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

According to the report released on Monday, sociologists asked respondents about their feelings regarding the current government. Respondents were given a list of 12 feelings/emotions from which they could choose up to three answers or provide their own option.

"The largest number of respondents spoke about disappointment (44% of all respondents, an increase from 36% in December 2025) and shame (33%, up from 20%). These were followed by hope (23%, unchanged), anger (20%, up from 14%), sympathy (16%, unchanged), hatred (14%, up from 11%), and indifference (12%, up from 7%)," the report states.

Relatively fewer respondents mentioned sympathy (4%, unchanged), amusement/laughter (4%, unchanged), and pride (7%, unchanged).

It is noted that even among respondents who stated they trust incumbent President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a considerable number harbor negative feelings toward the authorities.

The survey was conducted from September 12 to 21, 2026, using computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers across all regions of Ukraine under government control. A total of 1,002 respondents aged 18 and older living in government-controlled territory were interviewed. The survey did not include residents of temporarily occupied territories or citizens who left abroad after February 24, 2022.

Under normal circumstances, the sampling error for this sample does not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%. Under wartime conditions, certain systematic biases are added to the formal margin of error.