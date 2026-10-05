Sybiha: AFU delivers another 4 tonnes of aid via drones to occupier-isolated Oleshky

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have used drones to deliver about four more tonnes of food and medicine to Ukrainians isolated in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha reported.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces have broken through that blockade again — this time with nearly 400 packages and almost four tonnes of food, medicine, and supplies delivered by drones," he wrote on the social network X.

Sybiha recalled that Russia has been trying for months to isolate Ukrainians in Oleshky from the outside world, even obstructing the delivery of food to people suffering from acute shortages.

"Consider the significance of this operation: the Ukrainian military is using the technologies and skills of modern warfare to sustain civilian life in occupied territory. Every package that reaches Oleshky carries a vital signal: Ukraine does not forget its people," the minister wrote.

He thanked the military personnel who planned and executed this operation with extraordinary precision and professionalism.