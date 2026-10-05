SMS information systems restored to normal operation

The operation of the State Migration Service's information systems has been fully restored and technical work has been completed, the SMS press service reports.

"Migration Service units and 'Passport Service' branches are operating in normal mode in accordance with their schedules," the statement in the Telegram channel reads.

It is noted that all services and procedures that were temporarily suspended are available once again. Electronic queue bookings that fell during the period of technical work remain valid.

"There is no need to re-register in the electronic queue – you can apply for the service at another convenient time," the SMS noted.

The issuance of passport documents has resumed. The official website of the State Migration Service will be back up and running within the next few hours.

As reported, on September 29, the SMS temporarily suspended the provision of passport document processing services until the end of September due to a technical malfunction in the equipment of the electronic communications service operator. Additionally, during the period of restoration work by the operator, the operation of the official SMS website was suspended.