Zelenskyy: Ukraine-Germany deals top EUR 8.5 bln

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, emphasized that "as of today, we have 15 agreements and documents, and most of them concern cooperation in security, production, relevant procurement, our orders for German industry, and joint projects in Ukraine."

"Today, Friedrich Merz and I had a very productive meeting. There is a new support package for Ukraine, a comprehensive package worth more than EUR 1.3 billion. This includes weapons that will help us now, as well as support for our energy sector ahead of winter, an important energy package. Of course, we discussed the need for air defense, which is key at this time," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

"As of today, we have 15 agreements and documents, and most of them concern cooperation in security, production, relevant procurement, our orders for German industry, and joint projects in Ukraine. The total value of today's agreements is more than EUR 8.5 billion. A special agreement was signed that creates more opportunities for our joint efforts to counter drones," Zelenskyy said.