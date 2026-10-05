GUR publishes data on new modification of Russian Geran-4 UAVs

The Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published details on the War & Sanctions portal regarding a new version of Russian jet-powered Geran-4 UAVs, which the Russia began deploying in the fall of 2026.

"The updated Geran-4 notably contains a new MOK unit, based on a high-precision magneto-inductive sensor (magnetometer) PNI5GA manufactured by PNI Sensor (USA). The MOK operates alongside the SADRA inertial navigation module and reduces the drift of its gyroscopes, increasing the accuracy of the UAV's autonomous navigation," the DIU press service reported on its Telegram channel.

In addition to satellite and inertial navigation, the adversary added another autonomous navigation system called Susanin. This is an electro-optical correlation system that compares images from an optical sensor with reference images loaded into the computer's memory to ensure the UAV follows its route from the launch point to the target. A similar system is also used on the new Geran-5 UAVs of the K5 version.

"To effectively strike (cut through with a shaped jet) bridge structures and power transmission line supports, the enemy has begun using a new KRSN warhead (cumulative-cutting special payload). The Chinese Telefly turbojet engine has been replaced by a localized Russian-produced equivalent manufactured in Alabuga," the DIU stated.

According to intelligence data, the rest of the electronic units and components remain unchanged and identical to previous Geran models.